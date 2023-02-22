Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Constantine had four wrestlers capture individual titles Saturday in Berrien Springs Division III Wrestling Championships. Winning titles and advancing to regional competition were Dave Williams at 103, Jared Ambris at 125, John Bauman at 135 and Brandon Ambris at 140.