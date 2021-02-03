Natasha Bell of Berrien Springs takes what could be the biggest step of her life Friday night. That’s when the sophomore history major at Andrews University in Berrien Springs walks on stage to compete for the title of Miss USA 1996 in the 45th annual pageant in South Padre Island, Texas. Bell, the reigning Miss Michigan USA, was Miss Berrien Springs and Miss Blossomtime in 1993. She is the daughter of Stanley and Sally Bell, and has participated in the Berrien County Youth Fair horsemanship competitions for many years.