25 years ago – 1997
World-renowned impersonator Rich Little, the “Master of Mimicry” will be the featured entertainer March 1 at Lake Michigan College’s Grand Upton Hall as the college puts on its Winner’s Circle Scholarship Benefit Auction.
35 years ago – 1987
The rebound of the Michigan Bald Eagle population appears to be continuing with increased sightings of the once-threatened birds.
50 years ago – 1972
Michigan Bell announced today that beginning Feb. 7, most Benton Harbor telephone customers no longer will hear “May I have your number, please?” from the operator when dialing long distance. New automatic telephone equipment will be placed in service which will make note of the number dialed, the length of the call, and the number of the calling party, without operator assistance.