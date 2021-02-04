Dr. Richard Greene, a Stevensville orthodontist, will make his conducting debut when the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra presents its annual valentine gift to music lovers Feb. 10 at The Mendel Center at Lake Michigan College. Greene won the opportunity to guest conduct when he placed the winning bid at the Orchestra Association’s “Allegro!” auction in April. He will conduct the music from “Somewhere in Time,” a romantic movie set on Mackinac Island that starred Christopher Reeves and Jane Seymour.