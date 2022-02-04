25 years ago – 1997
Benton Harbor recently purchased three new patrol cars from a Benton Harbor dealership, bringing the department’s fleet to 10. One of the new cars is specially equipped with a radar and video camera system.
35 years ago – 1987
The Twin Cities Area Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the Health/Safety Training Partnership is hosting a seminar for employers and employees on the MIOSHA “Right to Know” law. The law becomes effective Feb. 25, 1987.
50 years ago – 1972
Most schools in Southwest Michigan were closed, side roads were reported badly drifted, and driving conditions on main highways hazardous after snowfall last night reached as much as 10 inches in Berrien County.