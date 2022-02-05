25 years ago – 1997
You knew this thriller was going down to the final shot. And it did. Loy Norrix’s Damien Smith missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer which let Benton Harbor escape with a 71-69 victory Friday night in the Big Eight Conference basketball game in the Farnum Gym. The victory was a huge one for the fifth-ranked Tigers, now 8-1 in the league.
35 years ago – 1987
A Navy pilot flying a small private plane to the West Coast with his father made an emergency landing in a field near Bridgman after the aircraft’s engine stalled 6,000 feet above Lake Michigan. The pilot was able to land the plane near the intersection of Snow and California roads.
50 years ago – 1972
Palladium Publishing Co., employees bade goodbye Friday to Mrs. Hazel Miller, who retired from the accounting department after 25 years and five months. The company earlier presented her with a wristwatch, and employees gave her cakes by Judy Abruscato, a cash purse and a hostess gown.