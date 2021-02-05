You can keep the St. Joseph River clean. That was the message heard by about a dozen area residents who turned out Saturday afternoon at the Coast Guard Station in St. Joseph for an organizational meeting of the Friends of the St. Joe River Association. The goal of the meeting was to recruit chairpersons in each Berrien County community to “adopt” a section of the river, clean it up and then monitor the section on a regular basis, according to Al Smith, executive director of the environmental group.