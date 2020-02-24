25 years ago – 1995
Tiny Delta, Ohio, won the sweepstakes for the 350-job, $400-million North Star BHP Steel mini-mill yesterday, beating out the Benton Harbor area and two other communities.
Local officials blamed Michigan regulations, the state’s inability to assemble an incentives package and Delta’s proximity to North Star’s markets for failing to snag possibly one of the nation’s largest industrial projects of the year.
35 years ago – 1985
The architecture building at Andrew’s University, Berrien Springs, will be officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The building, built at a cost of about $560,000, will house several of the technology college’s facilities, including those formerly in Smith Hall.
The new building has photographic darkrooms, classrooms, phototypesetting and printing facilities, offices and a work area. Open house visitors will be able to watch students work on class projects, such as the Niles riverfront design, recently presented to the Niles City Council.
50 years ago – 1970
Hackley Woodford, M.D., one of the Twin Cities’ best known and busiest physicians, will close out his practice here April 15 and move to California. Dr. Woodford has accepted a position on the medical staff of the Permanente group clinic in Pasadena. Dr. Woodford is the second local physician to leave for California this year. Dr. Richard Crowell, St. Joseph urologist, joined the Permanente group clinic in Los Angeles in January.