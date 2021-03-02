Berrien County recorded less than half as many new COVID-19 cases in February than it did in January.
As the county continues down the other side of the worst wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the data is looking promising.
Berrien County recorded 566 new COVID-19 cases in February, compared to 1,379 new cases in January.
The county also recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths during February. That’s down from 28 deaths in January.
February ranks fifth in terms of new cases and deaths a month over the last year. November was the worst month for new cases and December was the worst month for deaths.
Berrien County started February with about 1,300 active COVID-19 cases and ended it with about 587, when factoring in deaths and recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Heath Lakeland stayed very steady during February. On Feb. 1 the hospital reported having 13 patients admitted, and on Sunday it reported 11 patients.
Weekend and outbreak data
Over the weekend, Berrien County added 48 new COVID-19 cases. Last weekend the county recorded 35 new cases, and the weekend before that 41 new cases.
Over Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the county also added 100 new recoveries and three deaths.
Van Buren County recorded nine new COVID-19 cases and one new death over the weekend. Cass County recorded 23 new cases and subtracted a death from its tally over the three days.
The state, on Monday, released its report for recent COVID-19 outbreaks at schools. It reported an outbreak among the Edwardsburg High School wrestling team, with seven students testing positive. No outbreaks were reported at any Berrien or Van Buren county schools.
For the second week in a row, no new resident cases or deaths were reported at Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county long-term care facilities, according to Monday’s report from the state.
Two recent staff cases were reported, with one in Van Buren and one in Cass.
Vaccine update
The various COVID-19 vaccine providers in Berrien County administered more than 20,000 doses in February. Just under 14,000 doses were administered in January.
As of Sunday, 36,551 doses of vaccine had been administered in Berrien County, with 11,745 of those being second doses, according to state data. That’s an additional 1,957 doses since Thursday.
Michigan health officials announced Monday it expects to receive more vaccine doses this week than it usually does. According to state data, Berrien County providers were allocated about 6,100 doses this week. Last week, the county got about 4,700 doses.
As of Sunday, Van Buren County providers had given 16,138 doses of vaccine, with 5,126 of those being second doses. That’s an additional 1,114 doses since Thursday.
Cass County had given 5,867 doses, with 1,531 of those being second doses. That’s an additional 479 doses since Thursday.