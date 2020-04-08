ST. JOSEPH — Financial help is on the way for those dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton said Tuesday in a teleconference with constituents.
Upton, R-St. Joseph, hosted a tele-town hall meeting regarding the coronavirus. He was joined by Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey and county Health Officer Nikki Britten. The call focused on future aid coming to help residents, as well as what the county is doing to slow and stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Between four major financial institutions in Southwest Michigan, Upton said 484 small business program loans have been approved for $125 million in the past two weeks. He said the average loan has been for $250,000.
“That money’s going to run out soon,” Upton said. “I’ve had conversations with both Republicans and Democrats to try and figure out how we can restock this program.”
Upton said the $1,200 checks that the federal government is sending out to individuals who earn less than $75,000 a year will be on the way in a week and a half.
He added that Congress is working on phase four of financial assistance. However, he doesn’t know what the details of the next bill entail.
While the coronavirus has been on everyone’s minds since March, Britten said the county health department has been planning for the pandemic since January.
“Our main goal is to slow and stop the transmission where we can,” Britten said.
While the official total number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose to 64 on Tuesday, along with two confirmed deaths, Britten said they believe there are many more undocumented cases in the county.
“These confirmed cases represent a small percentage of transmissions,” she said. “We identified several hundred who are sick, likely hundreds have been infected, but will be able to manage their symptoms from home. Tests are somewhat challenging to come by, so the strategy has been to only test those who are seriously ill.”
When a person tests positive for COVID-19, Britten said the health department asks for the flow of contact to see who else is experiencing symptoms.
Britten estimated about 1,200 people have been contacted by the county for these reasons.
This time of year, as Christians observe Holy Week, Britten said it is important to continue practicing social distancing.
“There are a lot of gatherings people are used to and it is important that we do not have all this hard work on social distancing be in vain,” she said. “Do not gather in moments of worship over the next couple of weeks. We do not want a cluster outbreak because it can be absolutely devastating.”
Bailey said the sheriff’s office is working with all police and fire agencies to investigate any tips that come in.
“We’ll continue to work hard to ensure people are following the governor’s orders,” Bailey said. “We are enforcing social distancing. But I think our business owners are doing a great job to address these issues.”
Those who wish to report violations of the state’s executive order are asked to call 1-800-815-5485.
Lisa Schifferie, an attorney for the Federal Trade Commission, joined the call and addressed some of the scams that U.S. residents have been seeing over the past couple weeks.
She warned Upton’s constituents to not give any money or personal information to anyone claiming to have a cure to the coronavirus. She said no vaccine or cure exists yet.
Schifferie said government impostors also have been calling and asking for information regarding the $1,200 stimulus check. Schifferie said money will be sent by check or sent electronically, and that no call is needed from the Internal Revenue Service.
She asked residents to refrain from clicking on any links through text messages from anyone claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control or World Health Organization. The links, if clicked on, have led to some viruses and malware being installed.
“There have also been scams where people claim they will help with errands by taking money and not getting supplies,” she said. “Scammers try to rush you. Legitimate people don’t.”