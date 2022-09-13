United Way of Southwest Michigan is accepting funding proposals from Cass County agencies for Phase 39 of the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP/FEMA).
The National Board has awarded Cass County the grant amount of $12,579 for this funding phase.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was also appropriated supplemental funds under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called Phase ARPA-R (the “R” indicates regular EFSP, not humanitarian-related funding).
United Way of Southwest Michigan is also accepting proposals from Cass County agencies for Phase ARPA-R. Cass County has been awarded the grant amount of $40,247 for this phase.
Applicants must apply for each phase separately, and completed requests must be received by the United Way office no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 27.
To receive funding, organizations must:
Be a nonprofit.
Have a formal accounting system and conduct an annual audit.
Practice nondiscrimination.
Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food, emergency financial assistance and/or shelter programs.
Maintain a minimum number of weekly hours with a staff person or a volunteer.
Have a voluntary board if a private voluntary organization.
Use funds on an ongoing basis to supplement and extend food and shelter services, not as substitute for other program funds or to start a new program.
Maintain detailed records and documentation of program expenses if awarded an allocation.
Be able to certify they are not debarred or suspended from receiving federal funds.
A local board of community members including representatives from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Council of Jewish Federations, Catholic Charities, National Council of Churches of Christ, United Way, and some private individuals will determine, based on current need of the communities, how the funds are awarded and distributed to emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the area.
This assistance is made possible by the National Board chaired by the Emergency Food and Shelter/Federal Emergency Management Agency.
United Way of America serves as the fiscal agent to the National Board. Funding is based on 12-month unemployment rates, the total number of unemployed, number of individuals below the poverty level, and the total population within the county.
To receive basic program information and applications, visit www.uwsm.org/efsp.