With the coronavirus forcing many to stay home, Feeding America West Michigan has taken more precautions in an effort to get people fed.
In doing so, individuals do not leave their vehicles at mobile food pantries in an effort to minimize the risk for themselves and their families.
Rich Glista, manager for the Feeding America’s Southwest Michigan branch, said the mobile food pantries have been getting more food for clients the past few weeks.
Some of that stems from restaurants that closed following the governor’s executive order. Several eateries began donating perishable food to Feeding America, which then handed the food out at a faster rate.
Another change the organization has had to make is how the food is distributed.
Especially at mobile food pantries, items are pre-boxed and handed to clients. Because people don’t get out of their vehicles, they are able to drive in and out fairly quickly.
This is a stark difference compared to the way it normally works. Prior to COVID-19 altering Feeding America’s drive-thru distribution method, many pantries had adopted the consumer-choice model allowing clients to peruse the pantry the way they would a farmer’s market.
“Hopefully this doesn’t continue,” Glista said. “If they don’t always know what is being given to them in those boxes, their families might not always eat everything.”
The preventative measures have worked, to a degree. Glista said they’ve seen a 10 percent increase in traffic for the mobile food pantries.
“I expect there to be more as it takes awhile for unemployment benefits to come,” Glista said. “We understand a lot of people have lost their jobs. We’re here to fill the void.”
Feeding America partners with food pantries in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties, allowing them to operate more efficiently by purchasing food in bulk at a discounted rate.
However, Glista said they’ve had plenty of agencies and organizations partner with Feeding America to host the mobile food pantries.
For those who are interested in finding a nearby mobile food pantry, they can visit www.feedwm.org/find food, where an interactive map is available. The map updates regularly with times and addresses for the mobile pantries.
To narrow down the search, users are recommended to click on the mobile food pantry schedule and search by county. There are 12 cities and townships in Berrien County that have mobile pantries.