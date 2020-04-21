While the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t changed the upcoming primary, it has affected how some candidates are filing for the August ballot.
Due to the limitations from Michigan’s stay-at-home executive order, U.S. District Court Judge Terrence Berg has ordered the state to extend Tuesday’s candidate filing deadline, for certain candidates, to May 8. Berg’s ruling also reduced the number of signatures required by 50 percent and ordered the state to allow for electronic collection of signatures.
Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler said the judge’s ruling should not affect the number of candidate filings for the election.
However, Tyler said more candidates have paid the $100 filing fee instead of gathering petitions, due to the stay-at-home order.
“We have not received any feedback from any candidates who are worried about tomorrow’s deadline,” Tyler wrote Monday in an emailed response to The Herald-Palladium. “Our office has been working with the state, local units of government and candidates to make sure we receive their filings by the deadline and the information is accurate.”
When asked whether the governor’s coronavirus-related stay-at-home order has reduced the number of candidates filing for election, Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski indicated that it might have.
“Relative to the number of candidates filing for office and the COVID-19 virus, the number seems to be about average, except it seems we have fewer people than usual filing right now, closer to the filing deadline, which is when most ‘challengers’ to incumbents file,” Genetski said.
Berg’s ruling only applies to races for U.S. Senate and the U.S. House, plus non-incumbents running for judicial office, plus any candidate running for municipal office in which the city charter does not allow the option of filing with a fee.
The order does not apply to county, township or state representative offices, which only require a $100 filing fee. These candidates are still required to submit their petition signatures by Tuesday.
“The federal judge’s ruling only affects those candidates who must file petition signatures to qualify for the ballot,” Genetski said. “Candidates that have to file signatures are those running for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, any candidate running as an independent for any partisan offices, judicial candidates, city council, village board and school board candidates.
“The ruling does not affect candidates for Michigan State House, county commission, or township office who are seeking partisan nomination and are able to do so by paying the $100 filing fee.”
Asked whether the filing deadline extension will delay the August Primary election date, Genetski said it will not.
“The extension will have no effect on the August Primary,” he said. “That date is about as concrete as they get.”
Genetski said his office has not heard many concerns expressed from candidates having difficulty gathering signatures during the governor’s stay-at-home order.
“Most of the calls along those lines have been from people who considered running for township office, but worried about how to file if township halls are closed.”
Tyler said the clerk’s office did contact the Secretary of State for clarification on Berg’s ruling on extending filing deadlines through May 8 for certain races and candidates. The Secretary of State’s Office also sent out a news update regarding the court order.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had previously asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month to move the candidate filing deadline to May 12.