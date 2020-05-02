Finding a face covering in Southwest Michigan
If making a homemade mask is not up your alley, and you don’t have a scarf or bandana to wrap around your head, some organizations in Southwest Michigan may be able to help you comply with wearing a face covering while you’re in public.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered last week that “any individual able to medically tolerate a face covering must wear a covering over his or her nose and mouth – such as a homemade mask, scarf, bandana, or handkerchief – when in any enclosed public space.”
In addition, all businesses and operations whose workers perform in-person work must, at a minimum, provide non-medical grade face coverings to their workers.
This week, organizations in Van Buren and Cass counties came together to provide lists of places people can get and give homemade fabric face coverings.
In Bangor, masks can be donated and picked up at Simpson United Methodist Church, 507 Joy St., by the sign in front of the building.
In Covert, masks can be donated and picked up from 9-11 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at Van Buren United Civic Organization, 73292 34th Ave., and 9-11 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays at Covert Township Hall, 73943 Lake St.
In Paw Paw, masks can be donated and picked up 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at United Christian Services, 600 E. Michigan Avenue Annex, Suite 1.
In South Haven, masks are available at First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. in a marked container by the main entrance on the east side of the building. Masks can also be donated.
In Cass County, masks can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at United Presbyterian Church, 209 E. State St., Cassopolis. People are requested to call before arriving.
These locations will accept all pattern varieties of homemade fabric face coverings. For access to the full lists and contact information, visit https://vbcassdhd.org/ fabric-face-covering/.
In addition, Facebook groups like “SWMI Mutual Aid” and “Michigan / Indiana Sew You Care” have people making masks for people in need.
Seniors may be able to acquire masks from agencies that serve them, like their local senior centers or the Area Agency on Aging.
The United Way of Southwest Michigan is not currently giving masks to individuals, but it’s giving them to area nonprofit organizations to then be distributed to clients they serve.
Fabric face coverings are an additional measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They protect people around the wearer, not the wearer themselves.
Face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face; be secured with ties or ear loops; include multiple layers of fabric; allow for breathing without restriction; and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Fabric face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing, according to health officials.