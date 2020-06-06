ST. JOSEPH — Social distancing guidelines, health screenings, and extra rinsing and suction will be part of your next trip to the dentist.
Many dentist offices reopened this week after being closed, except for emergencies, during the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent stay-at-home order by the governor.
With the reopening comes many new guidelines and procedures for dental offices to follow, but area dentists say it’s not that different than from what their patients are used to.
“For the most part, it’s business as usual once you get into the door,” said Dr. Todd Christy of Berrien Dental. “That’s the best part. We’re trying to keep it as normal as it was before.”
The Centers for Disease Control, the Michigan Dental Association, the American Dental Association and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) have provided checklists and toolkits for dentists to use as they open offices back up.
Christy said when a patient visits Berrien Dental’s office in St. Joseph or Berrien Springs, they will call or text the office to let them know they’ve arrived.
“We’ll go over if anything has changed since the health screening questionnaire they filled out 48 hours before their visit, and when their appointment is ready, we’ll take their temperature,” he said.
Making sure a patient doesn’t have symptoms of illness is the biggest change people will see, according to Dr. Cynthia Liebelt, of Liebelt Dental Care in Coloma.
“And most of the time before COVID, those who are sick have always called to cancel anyways,” she said.
Liebelt said her staff will assess their own symptoms, as well.
If someone has a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, their appointment will get rescheduled or they’ll be sent home for the day.
Some dental offices have spread out chairs in their lobbies to accommodate social distancing, but most offices are encouraging people to wait in their cars.
Christy said Berrien Dental’s lobbies have been empty for the most part this week, with only parents waiting on small kids.
Many area dentists are explaining their new safety procedures on their websites and social media pages.
The offices have added more time between patients to make sure every surface is cleaned thoroughly, though cleaning between patients was something done before COVID-19.
Plexiglass barriers have been erected on the check-in desks, spots have been put on the floor and people will be asked to wear masks when not in the dentist’s chair.
“We want to make sure everyone has their space and feels comfortable,” Liebelt said. “It’s not that different than it was before, besides some barriers for people to have some more room.”
Being a surgical-level practice, Dr. David Ronto in St. Joseph said his practice was already meeting the highest sanitation and safety standards for the industry.
“Going forward, we’re just going to go over that and make sure it stays consistent,” he said.
In the chair
Once a patient is taken back for their appointment, they’ll be asked to rinse with a hydrogen peroxide-based rinse.
At Dr. Michael Stusick’s office in St. Joseph, an affiliate of Great Lakes Family Dental Group, patients will find staff members wearing full personal protection equipment, according to its office manager, who mentioned “it looks like what you see on TV from the COVID wards at the hospital.”
Extra suction and air filtration have also been implemented.
Liebelt said she’s tasked some of her assistants to help with suctioning, if needed.
Christy said he has some extra oral suction units ordered.
“Those will draw more of the aerosols away,” he said. “We’re just waiting on those, like everyone is waiting. We’re expecting delivery on those mid-late June.”
During the closure
Liebelt said being closed for two and a half months was strange.
“But I had access to my voicemail for emergencies,” she said.
Liebelt would call the patient personally and figure out if the emergency was actually an emergency.
“We had to go by certain criteria,” she said.
A big help was the specialists and dental surgeons she was able to lean on, to help with root canals and other emergencies.
One of those dentists that remained open for emergencies during the closure was Ronto. He said he treated close to 200 emergencies.
Ronto said he treated patients that still had plier marks from where they tried to take out a bad tooth by themselves during the pandemic.
“Now we’re booked out indefinitely,” he said Thursday. “We’ve had to add hours and staff to handle it.”
Berrien Dental has added hours to its schedule as well, now opening its St. Joseph office on Fridays.
Ronto said he worries about some of his colleagues going forward.
“It’s been a tough time,” Ronto said. “We’re trying to get back to the basics, keep the small stuff from getting worse, and get through it together as a team.”
Christy said he thinks being closed during the pandemic was a good reset for many offices.
“For us, we were able to focus on the kind of care we wanted to provide,” he said.
Christy said his staff took two and a half weeks to revamp their operating procedures.
“We had to find some good while being shut down for nine weeks,” Christy said. “We took it as, how do we really knock it out of the park when they walk in the door the next time?”
Liebelt said all of her patients’ appointments were canceled and needed to be rescheduled.
“We’re prioritizing people who have broken things or things we need to get to more quickly, with regular appointments being scheduled a little bit further out,” she said.
She said overall the vibe from patients this past week has been very positive.
“They haven’t had many questions,” Liebelt said. “They’re are just happy that the offices are opening back up to take care of their needs.”