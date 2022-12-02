ST. JOSEPH — A fire that broke out at the Berrien County jail on Friday afternoon was quickly contained, emergency responders reported.
Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey said none of the 352 inmates were harmed by the fire, which was contained to a chimney.
“At no time were any of the inmates in danger," he said.
On Friday, repair crews were testing the jail's basement generator, which was being overhauled.
“When they were starting it up, it for some reason caught the chimney on fire," Bailey said.
Crews called 911 at 1:15 p.m., and by 2 p.m., the fire was put out. The fire was contained to the chimney, Bailey said, which will now require repairs.
The St. Joseph Public Safety Department, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and the Lincoln Township Fire Department all responded. Several firefighters remained on scene as of 2 p.m. to monitor.
"We had plenty of help here, just in case it was any worse," Bailey said. "By the grace of God, it wasn't."
The jail has a portable generator outside, which it will now need to hold onto for the winter because of damage from the fire. In the case of a power outage, it maintains lighting and security systems, Bailey said.