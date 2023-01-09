STEVENSVILLE — A Saturday night fire at a commercial building in Lincoln Township caused extensive damage to two storage units, according to township Fire Chief Brandon Chiarello.
The fire at 5717 Lincoln Ave., at the corner of Lincoln and John Beers Road, was reported at 8:58 p.m., according to a news release from the fire department.
One of nine storage units in the building was burning when firefighters arrived. They started to aggressively fight the fire before switching to defensive operations due to a roof collapse, the release stated. Aerial operations were then used to extinguish the remaining fire.
Two of the storage units sustained heavy fire damage, while the remaining seven units had little or no damage. Damage estimates were unknown and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no injuries.
Firefighters stayed at the scene until midnight to ensure no hot spots remained. The response involved 20 township firefighters, using four engines and one ladder. They were assisted by firefighters from Royalton and Lake townships, as well as Lincoln Township Police and Medic 1.