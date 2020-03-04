BANGOR — Fire investigators spent Tuesday trying to determine what caused a fire to destroy a business on M-43 Highway during the late-evening hours of Monday.
For the second time in less than two years, May’s Furniture and Antiques, 31375 M-43, in Arlington Township, was lost to fire. The first fire occurred New Year’s Eve 2018, destroying the building and prompting the company to rebuild, according to a news release issued by South Haven Area Emergency Services. The department was joined by five other departments in fighting Monday’s fire.
Bangor Community Fire Department Fire Chief Derek Babcock believes the fire originated somewhere in the center of the building.
Babcock requested the state fire marshal to investigate the cause of the blaze, but could not determine as of Tuesday whether the fire was the result of an accident or arson.
“That’s why we’re here. We’re investigating,” Babcock said, while working at the site.
Firefighters were dispatched to the furniture store, owned by Edgar Mims, at 11:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived they were met with heavy smoke and fire in the attic of the building.
Water had to be shuttled by tankers to the fire scene. Bangor firefighters were assisted by firefighters from Bloomingdale, Columbia, Hartford, Lawrence and South Haven.