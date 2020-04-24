COLOMA — Fire destroyed a building at the shuttered Deer Forest in Coloma on Thursday night.
North Berrien Fire Rescue Chief Michael Mattix said his department was called at 9:58 p.m. on a report of a fire at the park, which has been closed as a public attraction since 2015. It is owned by an Illinois man, John Modica. It is currently unoccupied.
Mattix said the fire department arrived on the scene at 10:08 p.m. and an old barn at the rear of the property was engulfed in flames. He said firefighters had trouble getting to the building because they could not find a gate large enough to allow a fire truck through. Firefighters stretched a hose from a pumper over a fence and through the woods to reach the building.
Mattix said the building was once used as a theater for animal shows, and most recently had been used as a haunted house. He said the next closest structure was at least 50 yards away, so no other buildings were at risk. He said the building is a complete loss but he does not know the dollar value.
Mattix said as of Friday morning the cause of the fire had not been determined and remains under investigation by the fire department and Coloma Township police. He said no foul play is suspected at this time.
Deer Forest was a popular local attraction for decades, opening in 1949.
North Berrien Fire Rescue was assisted by the Watervliet Fire Department and Hartford Fire Department and all units cleared the scene at 1:06 a.m., Mattix said.