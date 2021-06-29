While South Haven will not be hosting the popular Light Up the Lake fireworks display over Lake Michigan due to early efforts this year to stop the spread of COVID-19, residents can still ignite “consumer brand” fireworks in their backyards, but must follow guidelines.
Fireworks and celebrations are returning to Southwest Michigan as pandemic restrictions have loosened ahead of the Fourth of July.
Some annual fireworks shows that regularly draw crowds, like ones in St. Joseph and South Haven, were canceled earlier in the year when the region was still on the wrong side of the last wave of COVID-19 cases.