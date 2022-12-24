Food pantries push through inflation in Southwest Michigan

As the pandemic has begun to fade, rising prices have driven working families back to food banks.
In the midst of the holidays, Southwest Michigan charitable organizations and food pantries have also had to navigate the changes that have come with inflation. Different delivery methods, alternative hours, a lack of produce variety and a growing need for volunteers are among the challenges local food pantries face in 2022.
The Caring Cupboard at the Woodland Shores Baptist Church in Bridgman has seen an increase in food donations as of late. This was, in part, because of three recent food drives organized by Stewart and Roosevelt elementary schools.
Heidi Southard, volunteer at the Caring Cupboard, said inflation has still made it difficult for the Bridgman pantry.
“Just in purchasing food, inflation has caused our costs to have gone up about $400 a month,” she said.
Southard said they adjusted their model at the start of the pandemic. Now they are looking at similar practices to combat inflation.
Prior to the pandemic, Caring Cupboard was helping nine to 14 families a week through its indoor pantry. Post-pandemic, they changed how they deliver food and are now helping 26-30 families on a weekly basis.
In the new format, the pantry hosts an event every weekend where patrons can preorder what’s needed. Volunteers pack the orders, allowing people to drive up and collect their food.
“As soon as the world shut down, I realized I needed to make changes to make it safe and comfortable for the people we helped – as well as our volunteers,” Southard said. “We keep refining the process and getting better at it.”
A strained supply chain
Throughout any given year, food donations account for 15-20 percent of what Caring Cupboard hands out.
The rest primarily comes from Feeding America.
“In the last five to six months, we’ve seen an increasing need to purchase food from local stores,” Southard said. “Feeding America is experiencing a change in how stores are giving them their excess food.”
Stores nationwide are finding new ways to manage their supply chain and sell food, which has led to less excess. These moves have since trickled down to other organizations.
During the pandemic, donations to Feeding America peaked in the millions. One of the biggest contributors was the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which has produced fewer offerings since inflation grew in 2022.
“It’s not as consistent now. The supply chain was different when restaurants were closed,” Southard said. “The USDA was purchasing more food to support growers and agriculture. Things are returning to normal, but with a different supply chain, and people learned a lot.”
This year, Caring Cupboard has had fewer cash donations. Since food prices have gone up so much, Southard has made some cuts.
When it comes to food requests, Caring Cupboard seeks items that are not as available. Among these, as of late, has been canned fruit and vegetables.
“We look for those side dishes, not rice so much, but Stove Top stuffing and Rice-a-Roni that stretch a meal,” Southard said. “Right now the food drives have helped with snack food.”
The biggest challenge for food drives is the variety of food that is available.
Over a winter break, Caring Cupboard patrons seek more breakfast foods and snacks, since children are home from school.
Finding help
David Heyn, director of Harbor Country Mission, said they don’t stock food for the public. However, his organization does volunteer with local food distribution mobile pantries.
“We take in clothing, pots and pans, bedding and furniture and give it away for free for the families who need it,” he said.
Heyn said they recently applied for opening a pantry of their own with Feeding America.
Until then, he said they will continue to offer pans, small appliances and any other equipment needed for preparing a meal.
“We’re here to help,” Heyn said. “Open seven days a week.”
The Caring Cupboard occasionally works with the Food Pantry and Thrift Store in Three Oaks. The director there sometimes has extra food and shares with the Bridgman operation.
Merry Stover, executive director of the Soup Kitchen in Benton Harbor, said there have been a lot of donations in December.
“We have some corporate donors that always make large donations in September. We get lucky sometimes,” she said. “You never know what’s coming your way when it comes to food donations.”
The biggest challenge the Soup Kitchen has seen is the decrease in volunteers who haven’t returned since 2020.
“The pandemic has had the largest affect here. It was interesting to me that the pandemic stirred dollar donations because people couldn’t do anything else. We couldn’t gather and make the food here,” Stover said. “Feeding people everyday, we’re good at that. Predicting trends, not so much.”