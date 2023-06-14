BENTON HARBOR — A piece of aviation history returns to the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport from Thursday through Sunday.
One of America’s first mass-produced airliners, the Ford Tri-Motor, will be on display and offer flights and photo-ops for those interested in experiencing the energy of the Roaring ‘20s.
The Ford Tri-Motor, nicknamed the “Tin Goose” was designed specifically to provide another new market opportunity for Henry Ford’s Ford Motor Co. in the post-World War I era.
After realizing the potential for luxurious mass air transportation, Ford began to produce the first three Tri-Motors featuring an open cockpit before transitioning over to enclosed cabins.
“After the successful inaugural visit in August of 2021, we began discussing its return to Southwest Michigan. When you think of the state of Michigan you likely think of Ford and the role they’ve played in our history,” Southwest Michigan Regional Airport Executive Director Vincent DesJardins said in a news release. “The Ford Tri-Motor being on site provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see and experience that in person.”
Fly On The Ford is open to families, and will offer opportunities for rides on the Ford Tri-Motor from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Each flight will take about 30 minutes, 15 of which will be spent in the air.
Passengers are required to remain seated while in the air, but each seat is located next to a window providing spectacular views of the Southwest Michigan scenery. Cameras are welcome and encouraged on board.
Those interested in taking flight inside the Ford Tri-Motor can purchase tickets in advance: $95 per adult, $65 per child 17 and under, at FlyTheFord.org or by calling 877-952-5395. Walk-up tickets will be available for an additional charge.