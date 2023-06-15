BENTON HARBOR — The Ford Tri-Motor, nicknamed the “Tin Goose,” had its arrival to Southwest Michigan delayed due to inclement weather.
The plan was stationed in Wisconsin on Thursday due to rough weather, and is expected to make its trek to Berrien County on Friday. A tour coordinator said it is unknown when the flight tours will begin Friday at the Southwest Michigan Regional Airport, as the plane will need to refuel after its arrival.
Fly On The Ford will offer opportunities for rides on the Ford Tri-Motor from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday, with an adjusted time Friday. Each flight will take about 30 minutes, 15 of which will be spent in the air.
Passengers are required to remain seated while in the air, but each seat is located next to a window providing views of the Southwest Michigan scenery. Cameras are welcome and encouraged on board.
For updates on the plane's status, visitors can call 269-861-1585.