A public financing package to help build a new $1.5 billion baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas has taken what’s expected to be the last step toward final approval in the Democrat-controlled Nevada Legislature. The Nevada Assembly made minor changes Wednesday to the measure the Senate approved Tuesday on a 13-8 vote and sent it back to the senators on a 25-15 vote. The Senate was expected to approve the final version late Wednesday or Thursday before sending it to the desk of Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo. It still needs his signature, and MLB still must approve the A’s move to Las Vegas, but both are anticipated.