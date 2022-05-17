for web only
Forrest “Nick” Jewell passed away on Sunday, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey told police at an annual memorial service.

Jewell served as county sheriff from 1969-91, during which time he expanded and modernized the department.

Jewell

