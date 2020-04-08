SOUTH HAVEN — In response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater South Haven Area Community Foundation has launched the South Haven Emergency Response Fund, a new restricted fund intended to provide immediate support to nonprofits within the foundation’s service area.
“While we are very concerned about our community and our nonprofits during this time of crisis, we are very pleased by the board of directors’ action this week to establish this emergency relief fund which will directly affect our community in such a positive way,” said Jim Marcoux, the foundation’s executive director.
To jump start its new fund, the South Haven foundation has pledged up to $25,000 and is now accepting public contributions. Contributions can be made online at www.southhavencf.org, or by mail at P.O. Box 507, South Haven, MI 49090. Contributors should note South Haven Emergency Response Fund when making a donation.
The South Haven foundation board has also decided to collaborate with Southwest Michigan Cares to provide emergency grant resources to non-profits in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.
“(It is) gratifying to join forces with Southwest Michigan Cares, which will help us facilitate getting funds into the right hands within our community very quickly,” Marcoux said.
Initial grant requests will be considered for organizations supporting basic human needs. Later, the fund will consider grants from nonprofits negatively impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
Southwest Michigan Cares is funded by major grants from Berrien Community Foundation, United Way of Southwest Michigan, Hanson Family Foundation, Spectrum Health Lakeland, and Whirlpool. Other donors include the AEP Foundation, Frederick S. Upton Foundation and Meijer, as well as several individual donors. Information regarding Southwest Michigan Cares can be obtained online at their website, www.southwestmichigancares.org.
Non-profits seeking funding should utilize this website for an online grant application. For any additional questions, interested parties should contact either Amanda.drew@uwsm.org or Susanmatheny@berriencommunity.org. United Way of Southwest Michigan and Berrien Community Foundation are jointly administering the program.