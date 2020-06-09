DOWAGIAC — The Pokagon Gaming Authority has announced that all of its Four Winds Casinos locations in Michigan and Indiana will reopen to the public next Monday at noon.
“Each casino location has implemented changes to their amenities and services to help protect the health and safety of guests and employees, and will continue to provide an enjoyable entertainment experience,” a news release stated.
Customers will notice some changes once they enter a resort.
Guests will be required to wear face masks, plus they will be screened using touchless temperature check technology. The age of guests will be restricted to those 21 and older, as some non-gaming amenities will be closed. The number of active slot machines has been reduced. Also, in some cases chairs and machines have been moved, while very popular games have plexiglass dividers to help ensure social distancing guidelines. There will also be reduced seating at table games.
Additional cleaning teams have been added in every area of the casinos with a focus on frequent cleaning of high touch surfaces. All Four Winds team members will also be washing and sanitizing their hands more frequently, the release said.
Dining venues will be limited with seating and hours of operation. Buffets will be closed.
In addition: Masks will be worn by all employees; additional signage containing COVID-19 prevention and social distancing reminders with be posted throughout each casino location; rescheduled entertainment will be announced as dates are confirmed; valet and group shuttle service will not be offered.
For more details, visit www.fourwindscasino.com.
The Pokagon Gaming Authority closed the casinos on March 17 as the coronavirus spread across the state and nation.