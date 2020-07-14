NEW BUFFALO — Four Winds Casinos introduced sports betting to its Michigan locations this week.
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos opened the Four Winds Sportsbook, which allows guests to place wagers on their favorite sports at casinos in Dowagiac, Hartford and New Buffalo.
Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a Super Bowl champion and ESPN personality who played for the Chicago Bears, appeared at Four Winds New Buffalo on Monday to place the ceremonial first bet.
“Following the legalization of sports betting in Michigan, our casino operations team completed an extensive evaluation of potential partners to create the Four Winds Sportsbook,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority. “We are very excited that we now offer sports betting as part of our growing list of amenities at our casino locations in Michigan.”
Using their smartphones, guests can use their camera feature to scan a QR code to reach the Four Winds betting website.
After making their bets, guests will then be given a new QR code to bring to the Sportsbook counter at Four Winds New Buffalo or the Guest Services Counter at the locations in Dowagiac and Hartford.
The QR code will then be scanned and the bets will be placed.
“We feel the Four Winds Sportsbook will add an additional level of excitement sports enthusiasts have been looking for,” said Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos. “One of the reasons we partnered with Kambi is to simplify the wagering process through its Bring Your Own Device program, which will enable guests to use their smartphone to start the betting process.”
Guests can also place bets on one of 18 kiosks at the New Buffalo casino or at one of six kiosks at the Dowagiac and Hartford casinos.
Four Winds Casinos announced its partnership with Kambi Group, a global betting supplier, on July 1.
Michigan legalized retail and mobile sports betting in December 2019 after early efforts began in 2015. The first Michigan sportsbooks began taking bets in March 2020.