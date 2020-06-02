DOWAGIAC — Officials with the Pokagon Gaming Authority announced Monday that its casinos in Southwest Michigan and South Bend are targeting a June 15 reopening.
According to a news release, the Four Winds Casinos Operations Team has been working closely with the Pokagon Gaming Authority, the Pokagon Gaming Commission and the Pokagon Health Task Force to develop a reopening plan. Pending approval of the plan from the Pokagon Gaming Commission and notification to the National Indian Gaming Commission, Four Winds Casinos will proceed to reopen. The Pokagon Gaming Commission hearing is scheduled for June 8.
Matthew Wesaw, tribal council chairman and CEO of Pokagon Gaming Authority said, “We’ve been closely monitoring the data related to the spread of COVID-19, consulting with medical experts, and evaluating the potential impact the virus could have on our community and employees. Although we are a sovereign nation, we’ve also considered recommendations from the federal government, Centers for Disease Control, and governors from both Michigan and Indiana, before setting June 15 as our target date for reopening.”
The casinos closed in mid-March due to the global pandemic, along with most other area businesses.
Wesaw said the reopening date is not certain. “It is possible that this date could change due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, but we will continue to monitor the situation as we work towards this reopening goal.”
Added Frank Freedman, chief operating officer of Four Winds Casinos, added, “In anticipation of finalizing the details and receiving approval of our reopening plan from the Pokagon Gaming Authority and Pokagon Gaming Commission, we’ve started the process to recall Four Winds Casino employees. We look forward to sharing the details of our reopening plan once they are approved so our guests know what to expect.”