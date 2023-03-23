ST. JOSEPH — Guest Chef Fredi the PizzaMan will cook pizzas for a good cause at Plank's Tavern on the Water.
The Detroit-based chef Fredi Bello serves New York-style pizza. His foundation raises money for sensory rooms in schools to help students with autism handle their emotions.
The event will take place from 4 p.m. until items sell out on March 27, said Brady Cohen, general manager at Inn at Harbor Shores.
The DJ service Kaleidoscope Events and Chained Melody, a permanent jewelry company, will also be at the event.