Plank's Tavern on the Water will host a pizza-making event. Located inside of the Inn at Harbor Shores, the event will benefit students with autism.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

ST. JOSEPH — Guest Chef Fredi the PizzaMan will cook pizzas for a good cause at Plank's Tavern on the Water.

The Detroit-based chef Fredi Bello serves New York-style pizza. His foundation raises money for sensory rooms in schools to help students with autism handle their emotions.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. until items sell out on March 27, said Brady Cohen, general manager at Inn at Harbor Shores.

The DJ service Kaleidoscope Events and Chained Melody, a permanent jewelry company, will also be at the event.

