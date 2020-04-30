ST. JOSEPH — A local company has invited public safety officers to get a free drive-through interior cleaning of their vehicle on Friday.
Stacey Ristow, managing partner at 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, 600 Langley Drive, St. Joseph, said the company, which specializes in water damage, flood, sewage and mold remediation services, has sent a letter to all local public safety departments inviting them to get their patrol vehicles cleaned.
The company will offer drive-thru cleaning and disinfecting of vehicle interiors from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the facility on Langley.
“The services we offer are considered essential to everyday needs and we will remain open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to serve our community,” Ristow said in the letter to area departments. “This is our gift to you as a special thank you for your time and service, especially now. It would be our honor to help you stay safe, healthy and clean when you are in your patrol cars.”
Ristow said employees will follow strict sanitization protocol and technicians are fully-suited with proper personal protection equipment (PPE).
No reservation is required for the complementary cleanings.
But any public safety officers who cannot make it on Friday can call 473-8805 or 208-6013 to schedule a cleaning.