St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.