It’s been a year’s worth of excessive cleaning, curbside handoffs and plexiglass views for restaurant workers.
In the 12 months since the world ground to a halt, Southwest Michigan restaurants and other eateries have discovered new heights of innovation as they shifted their entire sales models to get through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
These alterations have ranged from something as simple as offering QR codes to scan in place of physical menus, to a larger endeavor like adding a drive-thru.
“We’ve had so many changes and adaptations throughout this whole thing,” said Cheyenne Galbraith, co-owner of Houndstooth Restaurant in Benton Harbor. “It’s been a long, quick year.”
When the pandemic hit, Houndstooth switched to takeout and quickly began changing its menu. They also held several pop-up events and collaborations with other restaurants.
Next, they built an outdoor patio that doubled their capacity.
“We have more square footage on that patio than inside,” she said. “It takes quite an ordeal to rebuild it.”
Houndstooth also pushed everything online with its ordering system. For a short time, Galbraith and company began offering meal kits during the first closure.
“We curated some of our favorite goods and sourced some local ingredients,” she said. “When we did the meal kits, it seemed like it wasn’t worth all the work. The packaging alone and instructions was a lot to orchestrate. We came to conclusion that people wanted us to cook their food.”
‘It forces your hand’
Among the restaurants to adapt the most over the past year has been Silver Beach Pizza in St. Joseph.
Its biggest adaption was to transform its parking lot into a drive-thru, to streamline food pickups.
Silver Beach Pizza also made ordering online easier and added special orders and meal kits on a temporary basis, including build-your-own pizzas and Bloody Mary’s in a bag.
David Costas, general manager of the popular eatery, said revamping the point-of-sales system was the first change.
He said the biggest change that will stick around after seating capacity moves to pre-pandemic levels, will be the drive-thru.
“We restructured our parking lot into a drive-thru with pick-up windows so people didn’t have to get out of their cars,” he said. “I don’t think we would have thought to do that prior to the pandemic. You get stuck in your ways, but when you are forced to change, it forces your hand in many ways.”
Silver Beach Pizza also altered where people enter the building, to reduce clustering among customers. The preventative measure now has visitors enter from the back, where they are met by a hostess.
“We’ve liked the way that’s helped our business,” Costas said. “Maybe in the fall after our busy time of the year, we might build out into the parking lot.”
A need for alcohol
In New Buffalo, Beer Church Brewing Co. enhanced some of its practices.
Tyler Mantei, general manager at the brewery, said they began doing carryout and offering meal kits.
Meal kits included two raw dough balls, a tub of pizza sauce and requested toppings that could be made at home.
“We assumed a lot of people were locked up in their houses and that this would be a fun thing to do with their kids,” Mantei said.
Even before the global disaster, Beer Church had been using outdoor igloos in winter. But when other breweries began using them due to the limit on inside seating, Mantei said they beefed up the features in their plastic domes.
“We updated them with new furniture and added heating to give them an indoor experience,” he said. “We had QR codes available, but not a lot of people loved that. So, we used paper menus that were thrown away after every use.”
Alcoholic drinks are a high-margin menu item and generally represent 20-30 percent of a restaurant’s sales. In light of this, the state lifted its law on alcohol delivery, allowing restaurants to serve sealed drinks to go.
Carryout cocktails quickly began a fixture for Beer Church and other Berrien County establishments.
“We sold them in plastic bags. They kind of resembled adult Capri Suns. Those were a pretty big hit,” Mantei said. “We’ll try to get back to being as close to normal as possible. But there’s only so much you can do.”