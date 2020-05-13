As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse, Southwest Michigan fruit growers were dealt a late spring freeze over the weekend that threatens their crops.
Orchards in Van Buren and northern Berrien County saw temperatures dip below 30 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday – a mark that is considered the threshold for fruit that has already begun to bloom.
Mark Longstroth, a fruit educator with Michigan State University who works out of the MSU Extension Paw Paw office, said the temperatures Saturday appear to have caused significant damage to several tree fruits.
“We got real cold. I visited three dozen farms in Van Buren and we’ve been seeing the same things,” Longstroth said. “Most of Van Buren was the coldest, coming in for the 20- to 24-degree range. Twenty-nine degrees and below is what we worry about.”
While cherries and apples seem to have taken the brunt of the frost damage, Longstroth said he was surprised by how few grapes were affected.
“The juice grapes were hit a little, but the wine grapes weren’t as much,” he said. “In general, the grape growers are pretty happy. Blueberries didn’t suffer as much either.”
The southern portion of Berrien County barely went below freezing.
Monday night and Tuesday morning produced a radiation freeze, Longstroth said. The radiation freeze produces warmer air on higher landscapes with colder temperatures in low-lying areas.
To combat this, Longstroth said some of the strawberry growers ran sprinklers over their crops to keep them protected overnight.
“They were trying to save that early crop of strawberries,” Longstroth said. “My growers like to tell me you can’t kill them twice. We were much warmer Monday and Tuesday compared to Saturday.”
The timing of the spring freeze was also puzzling to many growers.
Rene Gelder, owner of Ellis Family Farms in Benton Township, was among those who believed Southwest Michigan would finally be able to avoid such a late freeze.
“I never get optimistic until May, so this one blew me under the water,” Gelder said. “I’m usually pessimistic in April. It gets too hot, too fast, and we’re used to getting something cold.”
Longstroth said the region was almost at the end of the regular frost season. He said early May freezes tend to be pretty destructive on crops.
“My growers like to remind me we had a freeze in early June in the 1970s. They don’t like to count the fruit until they see it on the trees,” Longstroth said. “Some growers are pretty happy that their crops weren’t impacted. Others were disgusted because a lot of their crops that they base their livelihood on were pretty much destroyed.”
After seeing forecasts of lower temperatures last week, Gelder and her crew stationed fans around the property to keep the air moving and increased irrigation at Ellis Family Farms.
The results were mixed.
Gelder said sweet and tart cherries, as well as her plums, were already out of blossom and suffered due to their maturity.
“I still have some on the tree. When we think of frost, we have to think of the stem that is hooked to the tree and the flower itself,” Gelder said. “A lot of times what will happen is they grow a little bit and then drop off. With the plums, I’m just watching. As for the peaches, I’ve decided I’m going to brave it out.”
Last year, Gelder’s crops were devastated by the polar vortex. The abnormal winter wiped out many trees and split the bark down the middle of the trunks.
With this in mind, Gelder said she’s thankful this year’s crop won’t be as bad. She said she hasn’t seen a frost this late in the spring season since 2012. Before that, Gelder only remembers another occurrence in the 1980s.
“This year we had all the optimism because of all the blossoms,” she said. “Right now, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed. The reality is we’re going to lose a lot of them.”
Facing a loss to the majority of her cherries and plums, Gelder estimated she’ll be able to retain about 50 percent of her apples – a number she said is “fine.”
However, she won’t know the true extent of the damage until the weather begins to warm.
“I’ll be going out to take a few blossoms off to be cut in half to see if there’s something green or something dark inside. If it’s dark, then its dead,” she said. “If half of them are green and the other half are dead, then I’ve already killed half of them by taking samples. Hopefully, things will be progressing.”