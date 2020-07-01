Two projects starting July 6 are going to make driving down Napier Avenue a little tricky for a few weeks, according to Jason Latham, director of the Berrien County Road Department.
The Benton Township water project will close Napier to through traffic from Colfax Avenue to M-139 until around July 15 while workers install a water main. A detour will be set up from Colfax to Nickerson Avenue to M-139.
Latham said the road department’s project on Napier between the St. Joseph River and Colfax Avenue will take a little longer, but won’t totally close Napier. He said there will be at least one lane of travel open in each direction during the project, which is expected to be completed by the first week in August.
The project includes milling off the top 2.5 inches of asphalt and redoing concrete joints that are bad.
Beyond that, there is more work scheduled for Napier into the fall season. Latham said that in September, the road department expects to start paving Napier from Colfax to M-139.
As the road department finishes the two sections of Napier, he said the road will be restriped to reduce it from four lanes to three – one for each direction and a turn lane – with wide shoulders on both sides. Napier’s current four lanes leave little room on the shoulders. That, coupled with a lack of sidewalks, has led to a number of fatal accidents over the years involving pedestrians.
In addition, Latham said the Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to patch the concrete at the intersections of M-139 with Napier and Nickerson during July.
“This is all needed work,” he said. “It’s a great investment in our infrastructure.”
But it’s going to be messy for drivers for a while.
“Please drive carefully and be patient,” he said. “We’re doing the best that we can.”