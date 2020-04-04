The board and staff of Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan has canceled the Spring 2020 season and celebration Girls on the Run 5K, according to a news release.
Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan was poised to serve 759 girls in 2020, hosting 42 teams in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, and St. Joseph counties. This season also marked the significant new 5K location – Southwestern Michigan College – where teams from four counties could run together. As a nonprofit organization, the cancellation of the season and celebration 5K events presents significant a funding challenge, the release noted.
“We are disappointed to have to make this decision, but our core values guide us to recognize our power and responsibility to be intentional in our decision-making, including nurturing our physical and emotional health,” said Heather Cole, chairwoman of the board. “As a local nonprofit that relies on program fees to support our operations, this pandemic will have a devastating effect on our ability to continue to serve girls in Southwest Michigan, and we are turning to the community for support so we can promise girls a season in the future. Our board and staff are working closely together to weather this storm, and to continue to provide support for our participants and their families while they are also living through this difficult situation, and we thank you for keeping our girls in mind.”
With challenging times ahead, Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan encourages the community to donate at www.gotrswmi.org/donate, allowing them to remain operational as they explore summer and fall programming, and look forward to an amazing 2021.
More information can be found on the organization’s website, www.gotrswmi.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.