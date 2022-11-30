ST. JOSEPH — While the annual Newsie sale won’t be held, the Exchange Club of Southwest Michigan and area Lions Clubs kicked off the Good Fellow Fund drive Tuesday at the St. Joseph First United Methodist Church.
The Good Fellow Fund began in 1920 by Stanley Banyon, publisher of The News-Palladium, a predecessor of The Herald-Palladium – while the initial idea dates back to 1909. The Exchange Club was brought on to help out in 1930, and the local Lions Clubs signed on in the 1950s.
The Good Fellow Fund was started to collect money from the community to provide a helping hand to local families in need during the holiday season, said HP Publisher David Holgate.
“It’s always been about kids, families and people in need,” Holgate said during Tuesday’s luncheon. “While the world changed in 2020, the need in our community hasn’t.”
At the Exchange Club’s annual kick-off luncheon, attendees held their yearly turkey auction, with members tossing in a combined $4,391.33 from their own pockets.
The turkey auction took a unique turn when Exchange Club Treasurer Dave Slavicek emerged dressed as a turkey. The longtime member proceeded to visit each table, urging attendees to donate.
With this year’s fundraising goal set for $35,000, Slavicek said he wanted to do something different this year. His costumed effort was a homage to a previous outing where the Exchange Club brought in a live turkey.
“I have faith in this community that they will step up to help those less blessed,” he said.
Two year ago, the pandemic forced the Newsie sale into retirement, but Southwest Michigan has stepped up since then. In 2021, the Good Fellow Fund raised $51,112.33 – breaking a record and surpassing that year’s goal by more than $15,000.
Dale Stover, a retired Newsie chairman, told Exchange Club and Lions Club attendees that this year’s theme for raising funds was dubbed “Championship Week.” Stover told luncheon attendees that he joined the Exchange Club three decades ago after seeing others standing in the cold, handing out Newsies for donations. He said it was those efforts of helping the less fortunate that spurred his involvement.
“It’s time to put your needs aside,” Stover said. “We’ve got a record to break. Every $5 leads to $1,000.”
The Good Fellow Fund drive will continue through December. No donation is too small.
Anyone can donate by mailing a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Participants can also donate by submitting a payment online at www.TheHP.com/goodfellows.