ST. JOSEPH — The Good Fellow Fund surpassed its annual goal last week, as donors came through for Southwest Michigan families in need.
The final totals for the 2022 fundraising season was $40,838.33. The total included $37,803.33 in checks and cash sent to the newspaper’s office, and another $3,035 donated online.
“2022 was another great year of giving to the Good Fellows,” said David Holgate, publisher of The Herald-Palladium. “The continued generosity of community members, foundations, and organizations, is so appreciated. We can assist families during the holidays and year-round because of the giving. I thank everyone involved.”
The top donation of the year came from an anonymous donor, who submitted an $11,000 contribution in the last week of December.
However, there were two other large donations that helped surpass the annual goal, which included a $6,000 donation from The Schalon Foundation and another $5,000 anonymous donation.
The goal for the fund this year was $35,000.
The fund is administered by The HP, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund has since been removed, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations for the cause.
With the new year, residents can begin donating for the 2023 Good Fellow Fund campaign.
Anyone can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at www.heraldpalladium.com/site/forms/pmg/goodfellows.