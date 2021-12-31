ST. JOSEPH — Southwest Michigan residents contributed a record amount of donations for this year’s Good Fellow Fund.
As of Thursday, $46,127.33 has been donated to the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season. The $35,000 goal for the fund was met and surpassed last week on Dec. 23.
“It has been another incredible year of giving by our community,” said David Holgate, publisher of The Herald-Palladium. “The total raised this year set an all-time record in dollars raised and I cannot thank those who gave enough for their generosity.”
The previous record was $45,183.86, which was set in 2017.
The fund collects donations through cash and checks mailed/dropped off at the office, or online.
The fund is administered by The HP, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations.
You can still support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at TheHP.com/goodfellows. No donation is too small. The fundraising drive ends Dec. 31.
The largest contribution over the past week came from an anonymous donor worth $500.
Here are some of the other donations we received this week: Kurt and Marci Wiesemes, $50; William Engeln, $50; P.E.O. Chapter DV, $365; Mrs. Bernice Mason, $25; Shirley C Sater-Roberts, $25; S.E Conybeare, $75; John and Joanna Barton, $200; Joanne Muldoon, $200; J.W Stuber, $250; David and Peggy Schaffer, $30; and one anonymous donor totaling $500.