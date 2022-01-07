ST. JOSEPH — As 2021 closed out, Southwest Michigan residents added on to the record amount of donations for this year’s Good Fellow Fund.
By the end of Dec. 31, $51,542.33 had been donated to the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season. The $35,000 goal for the fund was met and surpassed on Dec. 23.
The previous record was $45,183.86, which was set in 2017.
The fund collects donations through cash and checks mailed/dropped off at the office, or online.
The fund is administered by The HP, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but service clubs were still actively seeking donations throughout December.
The largest contribution over the past week came from an anonymous donor worth $5,000.
Here are some of the other donations we received during the last few days: Donice Ruppel, $25; Abderson Building Materials Company, $200; Dale and Lynn Stover, $200; and one anonymous donor who gave $5,000.