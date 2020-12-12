Generous donors came through for the Good Fellow Fund this week, giving an additional $19,200 and raising the fund’s total to date to $22,580.
The annual fund drive to help the needy residents at Christmastime is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie sale was canceled this year because of the pandemic, but that didn’t stop members of the Southwest Michigan Exchange Club from working hard to collect donations for the fund.
The Exchange Club members contacted businesses and individuals and raised $13,060. Another $4,515 in donations were mailed to The Herald-Palladium this week. The fund received another $1,625 in donations this week through an online donation page.
The fund is still short of its goal of $35,000, and there is still plenty of time to donate to this year’s fund. Donations can be mailed to The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or made online at www.TheHP.com/goodfellows.
Here are the donations turned in this week through the Exchange Club:
Here are the donations mailed in this week:
Here are donations made online:
