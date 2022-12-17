Southwest Michigan residents increased their efforts in the third week of donations, as they collectively sent in $4,515 to the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season.
The fund received $4,165 in cash and checks mailed or dropped off at our office, and another $350 that was donated online. The total amount raised this month is $15,087.33, which is about 43 percent of the Good Fellow Fund’s goal.
The goal for the fund this year is $35,000.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund has since been removed, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations for the cause. You can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at www.heraldpalladium.com/site/forms/pmg/goodfellows.
No donation is too small.
The top donors of the week were Joseph Giannola, Austin Tax & Financial of Stevensville, and United Credit Federal Union. All three donors gave $500 this past week.
Here are all the donations we received this week:
James and Janice Sanders, $100; Knights of Columbus – Council 4055 Watervliet, $250; Lakeshore Lions Club, $325; Paul & Cynthia Wilford, $100; Joyce Richards, $30; Bruce Conybeare, $100; Karen Schiltz, $60; Perry and Annette Ballard, $100; Ken Schneider, $100; Jack and Karol Banyon, $50; Catherine Canham, $150; Margaret Schmieding, $100; Charles and Mary Anne Lischer, $100; Stephen and Diane Petlick, $100; John and Fern Gaddie, $100; Austin Tax & Financial, $500; JCD Limited, $100; Joseph and Brenda Yenchus, $100; Anderson Building Materials Company, $200; Five Star Heating & Air Conditioning, $150; United Credit Federal Union, $500; Eugene A. Weil, $200; Joseph Giannola, $500; Ernie and Tina Wake, $200; Michael and Shirley Leith, $100; and $200 from an anonymous donor.