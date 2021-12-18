Southwest Michigan residents remained in the giving spirit, sending in $3,885 in the third week of donations for the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season.
The fund has raised $21,122.33 in total this year, either through cash and checks mailed/dropped off at the office, or donated online.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations.
You can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at TheHP.com/goodfellows. No donation is too small.
The goal for the fund this year is $35,000, which means 60.3 percent of the goal has been collected as of Friday.
The largest contribution over the past week came from Marcus Mierle and Vicki Riordan, who donated $1,000.
Here are some of the donations we received this week: Michelle Kerns, $25; Don and Sharon Alsbro, $50; Dr. R. Rademacher O.D., $100; Ms. Catherine Canham, $150; John and Marsha Meyer, $100; John and Barbara Carter, $100; Jack and Karol Banyon, $50; Edwin and Marjorie Frohbieter, $100; Tina and Ernie Wake, $150; Ronald and Sara Brandt, $35; Michael and Shirley Leith, $100; Marcus Mierle and Vicki Riordan, $1,000; Ronald and Paula Schroeder, $100; L.C Randle Bowen, $25; Guy Kerby, $50; First Congregational Church, $500; Emma Crenshaw, $15; Joann Ciboch, $50; Leeroy and Ann Stelter, $100; Ned and Diane Wollenslegel, $40; Sturgis Bank and Trust Company, $100; Tony and Judy Belski, $250; Berrien County Locksmiths, $50; Sam and Diane Satkoski, $25; Eugene A. Weil, $250; M. A. Schmieding, $100; Ruth H. Shuler, $50; Dean and Barb Devries, $100; Pauline M. Yost, $20; and one anonymous donor for $100.