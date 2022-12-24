Southwest Michigan residents got into the holiday spirit in the fourth week of donations, as they collectively sent in $2,641 to the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need.
The fund received $1,541 in cash and checks mailed or dropped off at our office, and another $1,541 that was donated online. The total amount raised this month is $17,728.33, which is just over 50 percent of the Good Fellow Fund’s goal.
The goal for the fund this year is $35,000.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund has since been removed, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations for the cause. You can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at www.heraldpalladium.com/site/forms/pmg/goodfellows.
No donation is too small.
The top donation of the week came from an anonymous donor online for $1,000.
Here are all the donations we received this week:
Ernie and Tina Wake, $200; Michael and Shirley Leith, $100; Suzanne Jewell, $300; Doyle and Shirley Roberts, $50; Louis and Doris Miller, $100; Marsha and John Meyer, $100; William and Geertruida Friso-Engeln, $50; Terrence and Elisabeth Allen, $100; Donna Metz, $100; Patricia Kutz, $25; David Bradley, $50; Monday Musical Club, $666; Tom and Lucy Kubash, $50; Ann in Honor of Margaret Slavicek, $50; and an anonymous donation for $1,000.