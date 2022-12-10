Southwest Michigan residents continued their generous ways in the second week of donations, as they collectively sent in $3,355 to the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season.
The fund received $2,355 in cash and checks mailed or dropped off at our office, and another $1,000 that was donated online. The total amount raised this month is $10,572.33, which is about 30 percent of the fund’s goal.
The goal for the fund this year is $35,000.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund has since been removed, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations for the cause. You can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at www.heraldpalladium.com/site/forms/pmg/goodfellows. No donation is too small.
The top donors of the week both gave $500, which came from Rodger Bittner and a donor who wished to remain anonymous.
Here are the donations we received this week:
John and Barbara Carter, $100; Keith and Deborah Ward, $100; Jim and Nancy Tomczyk, $100; Jim and Mary Slevin, $100; Jerry and Carol Orlaske, $35; Stephen and Hilda Banyon, $200; Sandy Thurlow, $100; Charles and Lorraine Jespersen, $100; Jim and Jackie Tessman, $50; Ruth Shuler, $100; Mid-County Lawn & Garden, LLC, $250; John’s Custom Countertops, $100; Dieter and Agathe Krueger, $20; Karen Kietzer, $50; J.W. Stuber, $100; Judith Felland, $200; Ilze Opas, $100; Dennis Zebell, $50; Victoria Thompson, $25; Darcy Stuck, $50; Glen Hastings, $200; Rodger Bittner, $500; Robert and Denise Briggs, $50; Marilyn Hagelberg-Frey, $150; Sam & Diane Satkoski, $25; and $500 from an anonymous donor.