As we enter the holiday season, most everyone in Southwest Michigan is feeling the effects of inflation.
For some, it’s more of an inconvenience – maybe cutting back on restaurant meals, or turning down the thermostat. Perhaps it will mean fewer gifts under the tree.
For others, though, higher prices are truly a hardship, or even a hardship on top of a hardship. Many are dealing with job loss, health crises, divorce, mounting medical bills, or so many other financial stresses, all made worse by a higher cost of living.
It is for those people that, for more than 100 years, The Herald-Palladium’s Good Fellow Fund has been collecting money from the community to provide a helping hand. The paper is kicking off the 2023 fund drive today, with a goal of $35,000.
“Last year was a record year for the Good Fellows,” said Herald-Palladium Publisher David Holgate. “Due to the enormous support from caring people, the fund raised over $50,000, which will be directed back into the community through Meijer Gift Cards to recipients and various cash donations given through the year.”
The Exchange Club of Southwest Michigan has been a big part of the Good Fellow Fund for decades, partnering with The HP to collect money from the community. In previous years, club members, later joined by several area Lions Clubs, hit the streets in early December to sell a special edition of the newspaper to raise funds. The annual “Newsie” sale has been a major source of money for the Good Fellow Fund. However, two years ago the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Newsie sale into retirement. It’s no longer part of the Good Fellow Fund, but that hasn’t stopped Southwest Michigan residents from giving from their hearts (and wallets) to help their neighbors in need.
Exchange Club members, along with select members of area Lions Clubs, will continue to work hard to collect money for the Good Fellow Fund.
If you want to be part of this community effort, you can send a contribution to the The Herald-Palladium by mail or online. Mail to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085. To contribute online, go to TheHP.com/goodfellows.
As it has always done, The Herald-Palladium covers all of the Good Fellow Fund’s administrative costs.
“One hundred percent of what is raised is given to those in need and to organizations that assist people with needs,” Holgate said.
Thank you for helping to make the holidays brighter for so many families.