As it’s done for more than 100 years, The Herald-Palladium today is kicking off its annual Good Fellow Fund to raise money for area residents in need during the holidays.
The goal again this year is $35,000.
For the second year in a row, due to COVID-19, the paper will have to forgo the annual Newsie sale (founded in 1930) in which members of area service clubs take to the streets in early December to hawk special editions of The HP, all in the name of raising money for the Good Fellow Fund. Those service clubs are the Exchange Club of Southwest Michigan, St. Joseph Lions Club, St. Joseph Township Lions Club and Lakeshore Lions Club.
The men and women of these clubs for years have put so much into the Newsie sale, which is just another way that they give back to their community, and they are anxious to get back onto the streets to help residents spread holiday cheer. The hope is that they can return to selling Newsies in 2022. Some of those clubs will continue this year to raise money for the Good Fellow Fund in other ways.
“Last year was unusual, to say the least, but even in a time of uncertainty, this community stepped up and gave, helping raise $42,330,” said David Holgate, publisher of The HP. “Like last year, we will not be doing the Newsie sale but, you have many ways to give, either by mailing a check or using our dedicated site. As always, 100 percent of the funds raised are given back to those in need.
“We also would not be as successful if it wasn’t for our area Exchange Club and various Lions clubs,” Holgate said.
The paper has set up an online portal to accept donations. Go to this web address for details: www.TheHP.com/goodfellows. You can also send a check to The Herald-Palladium.
All money raised locally will be used to buy Meijer gift cards to assist qualifying families chosen by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The paper will once again cover all overhead costs.
So please, consider a donation to this year’s Good Fellow Fund. No donation is too small.
Thank you, Merry Christmas, and please stay safe.