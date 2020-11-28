In a year when it seems nothing is as it should be, one tradition – The Herald-Palladium’s Good Fellow Fund – will forge on, just as it has for the past century.
That’s right, it was 100 years ago this year when The News-Palladium, a forerunner to The HP, started an unbroken string of annual Christmastime philanthropic fundraising to benefit the area’s less fortunate residents. (The effort actually has roots extending back to 1909, but those first years were interrupted by World War 1.)
The ongoing pandemic, however, has not left the fundraising drive unscathed this year. For the first time in 90 years, the paper will have to forgo the annual Newsie sale (founded in 1930) in which members of area service clubs take to the streets in early December to hawk special editions of The HP, all in the name of raising money for The Good Fellow Fund. Those service clubs are the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph Exchange Club, St. Joseph Lions Club, St. Joseph Township Lions Club and Lakeshore Lions Club.
We do this with heavy hearts because we know how much the men and women of these clubs put into the Newsie sale, which is just another way that they give back to their community. Some of those clubs will continue this year to raise money for the Good Fellow Fund in other ways, and rest assured, we plan to see these folks back on the street again next year. In the meantime we wish them Merry Christmas, good cheer and, most important in 2020, continued good health.
Without the Newsie sale, it only adds that much more weight to the overall fund drive. This year the paper hopes to raise $35,000 – the same goal as last year.
But we can’t do it without you, the generous residents of Southwest Michigan. We realize this is a big ask, given that the pandemic has taken such a toll on so many individuals and businesses everywhere. But if you think about it, the fund is even more important in a year like 2020. There are many more people out of work this year than most years; many more residents plagued by food uncertainty; and, sadly, many more residents unsure of how they’ll provide their kids with a good Christmas.
That’s where the Good Fellow Fund can help. All money raised locally will be used to purchase Meijer gift cards to assist qualifying families chosen by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The paper will once again cover all overhead costs.
And new this year, the paper has set up an online portal to accept donations. Go to this web address for details: www.TheHP.com/goodfellows. You can also send a check to The Herald-Palladium.
So please, consider a donation to this year’s Good Fellow Fund. No donation is too small. There are children all across the Twin Cities the area who have witnessed their parents deal with tremendous pandemic-related stress, and who themselves have had their lives disrupted as schools have been forced to close doors to in-person learning.
Such trials and tribulations of 2020 will be remembered for decades – perhaps for centuries. It would be a small gesture, but we submit with all sincerity that here is a chance to end this historically difficult year on a high note.
Thank you, Merry Christmas, and please stay safe.