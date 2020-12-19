The Good Fellow Fund pushed closer to its $35,000 goal this week, bringing in an additional $8,515. Donors have given $31,095 to help their neighbors in need during this holiday season.
The fund, which is administered by The Herald-Palladium, collected an additional $6,770 this week through mail-in donations and money collected by the Southwest Michigan Exchange Club. Another $1,745 was sent in this week by donors through our online donation page.
The HP would love to reach this year’s goal. Donations are being accepted through the end of the year and can be mailed to The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or made online at www.TheHP.com/goodfellows.
Here are donations that were mailed in or dropped off this week:
Ronald and Sara Brandt, $35; John and Barbara Bannow, $200; Charles and Mary Anne Lischer, $100; Roland and Ruth Shuler, $50; Stifel, Nicolaus, and Co., $100; Eugene Weil, $250; Barry and Jody Conybeare, $100; Catherine Canham, $150; Sherwood Snyder, in memory of Sherwood and Bernice Strome Snyder, $100; Ralph and Angelina Kapalczynski, $50; Mike and Anne McCausland, $100; Terry and Liz Allen, $100; Ronald and Paula Schroeder, $100; Stephen and Diane Petlick, $100; Mark and Catherine Sebenar, $100; Paul and John Miller, $25; David and Cathy Schaffer, $50; Betty Hak, $20; Anonymous, $25; Patricia Kutz, $25; Stephanie Hahn-Mack, $100; Kathleen DeVries, $500; Sarah and Jeffrey Yircott, $75; Doyle and Shirley Sater Roberts, in memory of Donnie and David Sater, $30; Karol and Jack Banyon, $50; Bradley Johnson, $100; GM Business Printing, $25; Allyson and Jackson Brill and Austin Barchett, $100; St. Joseph Lions Club, $2,000; Benton Harbor Community of Christ, $200.
Here are donations collected by the Exchange Club:
Acra Enterprises, Inc. K. Klinke, in memory of Velma Skelley, $300; Berrien Community Foundation, $250; Robert and Mary Ellen Hamm, $100; Pearson Construction Co., $100; Judith Felland, $200; PC Services – Tom Gear, $100; David Ravitch, $50; Rick and Sally Schiffer, $100; Tech-Nickel Inc, $50; Jim and Jan Sanders, $40; Jim Rybarczyk, $10; Brad and Rebecca Young, $100; Temple B’Nai Shalom, $50; Starks Family Funeral Home, $100; Thayer Paper, $50; Leroy and Ann Stelter, $100; Brenda and Joe Yenchus, $100; LeeAnn Emmert, $10.
Here are donations made online:
Anonymous, $1,000; Brad and Marilyn Frey, $70; Robert and Denise Briggs, $50; Truus and Bill Engeln, $50; Brian Ferguson, $200; Stephen Cogswell, $100; Gregory and Janice Vaughn, $100; Anonymous, $125; Suzanne Howard, $50.