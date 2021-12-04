Southwest Michigan residents were generous this week, sending in $9,076 toward the first official week for the Good Fellow Fund to help local families in need this holiday season.
The fund has raised $9,951 in total this year, either through cash and checks mailed/dropped off at the office, or donated online.
The fund is administered by The Herald-Palladium, which covers all administrative costs. The annual Newsie drive to support the fund was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but service clubs are still actively seeking donations. You can support the fund by sending a check to Good Fellow Fund, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085, or by donating online at TheHP.com/goodfellows. No donation is too small.
Here are some of the donations we received this week: John and Barbara Bannow, $200; Darcy Stuck, $50; Mark and Janet Zielke, $150; Alan Bulgrin, $50; Keith and Deborah Ward, $100; John and Susan Braun, $50; Michael and Kathleen Neuenschwander, $25; Sandy Thurlow, $100; Donna Metz, $100; Terance and Steven McNeil, $25; Robert and Mary Kynast, $50; Morris McMurray, $25; Karen Schiltz, $50; DeLong Inc. and Fresh Decor Pro Hardware, $416; Craig and Sharon Christenson, $20; Margaret Slavicek, $20; Midwest Timer Service Inc., $500; Andreas and Ingrid Hannich, $50; Joseph Giannola, $100; Tri-County Bookkeepers, $100; Barrett and Driscoll, $300; T. Starks Investments, $1,000; David and Deborah Slavicek, $1,000; Meryle Merritt, $500; St. Joseph Lions Club, $200; Natural Choices, $200; Lois Ashbrook, $200; All Star Family Chiropractic, $250; JCD Limited, $125; Brenda Murphy, $25; James and Lois Ashbrook, $200; Joseph and Brenda Yenchus, $100; Glenn and Catherine Averill, $100; Peggy Littler, $100; Vance Ferguson Cemetery Memorials, $100; Scott and Julie Harman, $25; Jack and Teresa Siemans, $100; Tyler Honda, $100; Floor Art LLC, $50; Boore Inc. and Ace Hardware, $100; Mid-County Lan and Garden LLC, $150; Dr. Timothy and Holly Knauff, $50; Kalin Construction Co., $100; Alfred Opas Jr., $100; Higher Power Hydraulic Door LLC, $100; Dimaggios, $50; LeValley Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck Inc., $50; Arnt Asphalt Sealing Inc. and Great Lakes Coatings, $50; Gallery on the Alley, $100; Ye Olde Wash Tub Inc., $50; Riverside Electric Service Inc., $50; Tech Nickel Inc., $50; Insurance Management Service, $300; Dale and Alice Park, $300; Advanced Alarms Inc., $150; Slowik Refrigeration, $150; Sanitary Dry Cleaners Inc., $100; and five anonymous donations for a combined $300.
The goal for the fund this year is $35,000.